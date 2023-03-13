Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $275.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $211.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $174.05 and a 52-week high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

