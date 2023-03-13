Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Getty Images (NYSE:GETY)

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.74% from the stock’s previous close.

GETY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Getty Images in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of GETY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.21. 256,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,359. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.