Bend DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $173.24 Million (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Bend DAO has a market capitalization of $173.24 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00419116 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.32 or 0.28323420 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

