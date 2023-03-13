Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €91.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €89.00 ($94.68) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($73.40) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($87.23) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €56.88 ($60.51) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($104.79). The company has a 50-day moving average of €70.53 and a 200 day moving average of €66.71.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

