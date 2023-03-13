Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) Short Interest Update

Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the February 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better World Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,442,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 328,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 171.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 3,042.9% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 952,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 922,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Better World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 7,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,798. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Better World Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Better World Acquisition Company Profile

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

