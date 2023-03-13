BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 13th total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of BGCP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.93. 2,401,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.61. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.70 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

