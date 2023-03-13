Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Up 53.9% in February

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the February 13th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of BCYC traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 897,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $451.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCYC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.36.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,112.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after acquiring an additional 613,696 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 264,819 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,649,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

