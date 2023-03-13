Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 979,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $111.50 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

TECH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.38. 484,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,818. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $113.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

See Also

