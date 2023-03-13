Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) PT Raised to $17.00

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Bionomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Bionomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

BNOX stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

