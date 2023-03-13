BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Up 32.4% in February

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the February 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,454. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day moving average of $146.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $189.07.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

