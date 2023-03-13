Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Up 68.0% in February

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.
Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $14.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. Biotage AB has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $21.00.
Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile
