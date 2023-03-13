Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF) Short Interest Up 68.0% in February

Biotage AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BITGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Biotage AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BITGF remained flat at $14.00 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. Biotage AB has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $21.00.

Biotage AB (publ) Company Profile

Biotage AB (publ) provides separation technologies in the areas of organic and analytical chemistry, biomolecules, and industrial scale up applications. The company offers organic and peptide synthesis solutions; flash chromotherapy, evaporation, and work-up products; flash systems and flash system accessories; normal, reversed, and speciality phase cartridges; plasmid purification solutions; and metal scavengers and reagents, as well as accessories and spare parts.

