Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BDT. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Laurentian boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

TSE BDT opened at C$9.30 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$9.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$499.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

