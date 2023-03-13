Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Update

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the February 13th total of 934,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Bit Brother Stock Performance
Shares of BTB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 607,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,257. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. Bit Brother has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $12.00.
Bit Brother Company Profile
