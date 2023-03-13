Bitcicoin (BITCI) Price Reaches $0.0073 on Exchanges

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcicoin has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Bitcicoin has a total market cap of $55.91 million and $2.80 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcicoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.36 or 0.00421975 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.36 or 0.28522732 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Bitcicoin

Bitcicoin (BITCI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 7,708,828,412 coins. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin, the mainnet coin of the BitciChain blockchain, gains value with Token projects created on the Bitcichain blockchain. For the transfer of tokens on Bitcichain, the blockchain network fee is paid with Bitcicoin. Bitcicoin can be easily stored in Bitci E-Wallets developed by Bitci Teknoloji. Bitcicoin can be traded on Bitci.com and all stock exchanges on which it is listed.

Proof of Authority (PoA) is an algorithm that offers a more flexible blockchain consensus mechanism as an alternative to Proof of Work and Proof of Stake, performs better in terms of transaction capacity per second, and provides a consensus mechanism based on the reputation of the validator itself.

In Proof-of-Authority-based networks, transactions and blocks are validated by validated accounts known as “validators”. Validators run software that enables transactions in blocks.

See the Features tab for additional information.”

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

