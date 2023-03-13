Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.34

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $36.90 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00152298 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00064686 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00044294 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001041 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

