Bitkub Coin One Day Volume Tops $1.46 Million (KUB)

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitkub Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00006927 BTC on major exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $154.19 million and $1.46 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitkub Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.95 or 0.00421456 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,890.89 or 0.28487684 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Bitkub Coin

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.

Bitkub Blockchain Technology Co., Ltd., a Bangkok-based financial company, has developed

Bitkub Chain as a solution to the barriers of the blockchain ecosystem. As the first blockchain

infrastructure in Thailand, Bitkub Chain aims to provide an affordable, secure, and scalable

platform for individuals, startups, and entities in the DeFi realm to develop and deploy decentralized

applications (dApps) and cryptographically secured digital-assets on its blockchain infrastructure

at near-to-zero costs.”

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitkub Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitkub Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.