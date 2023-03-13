BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 11.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 64,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 374,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,460. The company has a market capitalization of $673.19 million, a PE ratio of 173.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJRI. Stephens raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CL King boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

See Also

