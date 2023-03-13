BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $77.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. The company had a trading volume of 696,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,240. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 60.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $128,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $920,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $544,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $9,592,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.9% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at $37,050,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

