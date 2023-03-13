BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of BGR stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.
BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.
