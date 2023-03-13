BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGR stock opened at $12.17 on Monday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 10,233 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

Further Reading

