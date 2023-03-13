BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BMEZ)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Trading Down 1.5 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock opened at 15.45 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12 month low of 14.33 and a 12 month high of 20.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 16.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is 15.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,452 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 125,265 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 274.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100,683 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

