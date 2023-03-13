BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BKT opened at $12.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 627,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 167,653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

