BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BLW opened at $13.03 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
