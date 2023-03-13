BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BLW opened at $13.03 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $237,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

