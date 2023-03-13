BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,581,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 220,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 158,832 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 302,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 39.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

