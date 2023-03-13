BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

