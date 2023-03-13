BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.86 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $8.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 225,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after purchasing an additional 301,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.