Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Update

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 365,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 504,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Blue Bird

In related news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $324,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. American Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 3rd quarter worth $79,577,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter worth about $15,977,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in Blue Bird by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,069,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 543,972 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Blue Bird by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 233,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 705.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 246,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 215,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blue Bird Stock Performance

BLBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.61. 153,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 442.21% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

