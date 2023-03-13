B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $23.38. 11,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,506. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.6671 per share. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 475 ($5.79) to GBX 485 ($5.91) in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.50.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.