BMO Capital Markets Lowers United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $28.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
UNFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Mkm downgraded United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.
United Natural Foods Price Performance
NYSE UNFI opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $49.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods
In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
