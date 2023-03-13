BMO Capital Markets Lowers United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target to $28.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Roth Mkm downgraded United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE UNFI opened at $27.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

