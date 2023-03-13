Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Short Interest Update

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 256,100 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the February 13th total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities upgraded Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.70. 30,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,583. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

