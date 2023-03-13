Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BNEFF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.70. 50,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.10. Bonterra Energy has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.