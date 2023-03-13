Braintrust Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $67.30 million and approximately $705,064.61 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003740 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00437085 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,522.72 or 0.29544042 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust is a decentralized talent network that connects knowledgeable workers with leading companies. The platform is owned and built by its community, which earns ownership and control of the network through its native BTRST token. The token was launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2020, has a fixed supply of 250 million tokens, and powers the entire network’s governance. The token incentivizes the community to build the network by referring clients and talent, and its ownership and governance are represented by the BTRST token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

