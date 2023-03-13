Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Announces $0.15 Interim Dividend

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Sunday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Breville Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James (Jim) Clayton 98,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. Corporate insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Breville Group

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

Featured Stories

