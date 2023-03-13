BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,744,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of BrewBilt Manufacturing stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 160,400,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,453,734. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc engages in the provision of custom designs and hand crafts for brewing systems. It also integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries. The company was founded by Jeffrey Lewis and Kristy Pedotti on May 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

