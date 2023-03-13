BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,744,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Manufacturing Stock Performance
Shares of BrewBilt Manufacturing stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 160,400,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,453,734. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
About BrewBilt Manufacturing
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrewBilt Manufacturing (BBRW)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.