Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHFAP traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,054. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

