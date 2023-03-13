Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $73.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

