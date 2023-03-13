Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.