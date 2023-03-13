Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Trading Down 7.4 %
NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
