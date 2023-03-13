Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price at $5.83

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Get Affimed alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth $1,604,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the third quarter worth about $1,854,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 449.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 80,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 66,119 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 58.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affimed Stock Down 10.8 %

About Affimed

Affimed stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a market cap of $94.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.58. Affimed has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

(Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer by actualizing the untapped potential of the innate immune system. The company’s proprietary ROCK platform enables a tumor-targeted approach to recognize and kill a range of hematologic and solid tumors, enabling a broad pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered single agent and combination therapy programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.