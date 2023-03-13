Brokerages Set Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) PT at $11.42

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Energy Fuels from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UUUU stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $870.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

