Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Target Price at $11.75

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on HT. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Saturday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $7.23 on Monday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.87%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,290.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 710.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

