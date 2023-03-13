Brokerages Set Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Target Price at $20.81

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

