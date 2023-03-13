Brokerages Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Target Price at $92.33

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.33.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance
Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $10.72.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
