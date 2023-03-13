Brokerages Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Target Price at $92.33

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $7.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $10.72.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

