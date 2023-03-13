Brokerages Set Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Target Price at $23.80

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.28. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.86 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Sapiens International by 1,063.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 885,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 808,966 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sapiens International by 577.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 276,894 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at $5,082,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sapiens International by 501.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sapiens International by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 132,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.