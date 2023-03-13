Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Price Target at $53.89

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SU. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

