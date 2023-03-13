Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.19. 22,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

