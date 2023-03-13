Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPNGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.19. 22,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,509. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.77%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Articles

