Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.30.
A number of analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown
In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $54.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.75.
Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.
About Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)
- Here’s 2 Beaten Down Stocks to Help Your Portfolio Recovery
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.