BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BRT Apartments Stock Down 4.5 %
NYSE BRT traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. 79,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,359. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $378.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.
Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments
In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $42,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,202,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,380,219.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 2,115 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $42,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,202,996 shares in the company, valued at $64,380,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Kalish sold 3,000 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $62,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,282.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,651 shares of company stock valued at $406,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
BRT Apartments Company Profile
BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.
