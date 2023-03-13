BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 152,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BRT Apartments Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE BRT traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. 79,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,359. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $378.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Insider Transactions at BRT Apartments

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $42,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,202,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,380,219.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 2,115 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $42,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,202,996 shares in the company, valued at $64,380,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isaac Kalish sold 3,000 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $62,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,282.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,651 shares of company stock valued at $406,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 34.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 16.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.