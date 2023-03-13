Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance
Bunker Hill Mining stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,426. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.
Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile
