Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Short Interest Update

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Price Performance

Bunker Hill Mining stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,426. Bunker Hill Mining has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $16.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

