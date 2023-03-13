Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.70

Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 113690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.16.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 7.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $770.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

In related news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 14,590 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $358,622.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,570,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,395,294.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del bought 14,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $358,622.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,570,191 shares in the company, valued at $284,395,294.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg purchased 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $188,284.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,577,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,360,425.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,246,275. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,731,000 after buying an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

