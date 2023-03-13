C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.08

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 22920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

C-Com Satellite Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.37 million, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of -0.27.

C-Com Satellite Systems Company Profile

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

