Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 319105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Cabral Gold Stock Down 13.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.60, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

About Cabral Gold

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

